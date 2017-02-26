PORT HOPE -

Canada 150 will be a banner year for many communities, and Port Hope will have some lasting reminders in the form of six infrastructure projects.

Council passed a bylaw last week confirming the details set out in a Feb. 7 report from director of parks, recreation and culture Jim McCormack.

• The $60,000 improvement to the Alex Carruthers Park playground will include a contribution of up to $19,800 from the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program.

• The $200,000 improvement of the Wladyka Park washroom and shelter will include a contribution of up to $66,800.

• The $77,000 improvement of the Town Park hardball diamond will include a contribution of up to $23,100.

• The $170,000 improvement of Port Hope Trail will include a contribution of up to $56,100.

• The $200,000 improvement of the Jack Burger Sports Complex rink-board system will include a contribution of up to $66,800.

• The $55,000 improvement of the Jack Burger Sports Complex signage will include a contribution of up to $18,150.

Funding for these projects was included in the municipality's 2017 budget, McCormack's report said.

“Approving the authorizing bylaw will ensure the municipality is eligible to receive funding in the amount of $250,750 to upgrade and replace existing recreation infrastructure.”

cnasmith@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/NT_cnasmith