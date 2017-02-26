Parents and teens can navigate in partnership

NORTHUMBERLAND -

Helping parents and teenagers navigate in partnership is Laurene Winkler's goal.

A certified trauma mediator, somatic therapist and neurofeedback provider who practices in Cobourg and Stirling, Winkler has seen so many family situations slide downhill to end up in long-term problems and even tragedy.

As she said in a recent interview, “Everything with teenagers is times-100.”

However, she added, “We also know the brain continues to be plastic, able to change throughout life. It never stops the ability to make new choices.”

One exciting development in her field is the revolution now going on in mental health, based on scientific discoveries about the brain.

“One of the biggest impacts I have with my clients is, when I explain the neurology, it reduces their sense of shame and guilt,” she said.

Divided into three evolutionary parts, the brain's middle part (which might be called the feeling-brain) enhances communications by picking up on the non-verbal.

“With kids especially, this becomes important in development. They get their messages through the body gestures, the facial expressions, the voice. That is how they learn from their primary care giver,” Winkler said.

“Another piece is the threat response. We are always scanning the world for safety or threat,” she said.

“This threat response is how we manage our emotions and how we manage our behaviour.”

Signals of something that represents a perceived danger (valid or not) trigger instant response — panic, rage, depression — with releases of cortisol and adrenaline creating a flight-or-fight footing. A persistent threat response has been linked by some neuroscientists to such syndromes as ADD and oppositional defiance disorder.

It can also lead to lasting behaviours. Bitten by one dog, a child might carry a fear of all dogs. Experiencing a terrible car accident after dark, a man might no longer drive at night.

Over time, enough cortisol can prove physically toxic, damaging neuronal connections and even killing neurons.

“I sit with a lot of people who think the world is a completely dangerous place, and I know they learn that in the crib — some research would say it can be learned in the womb. Adrenaline and cortisol can flood that infant,” Winkler said.

In a therapeutic setting, adrenaline- and cortisol-affected neural linkages can sometimes be unearthed in small, manageable parts and processed into the executive-thinking part of the brain, where their impact is much diminished.

Winkler cited work by psychiatrist Dr. Dan Siegel that promises improved capacity to manage emotion and behaviour through neurofeedback brain training that mirrors back to the brain its own function, and “invites” it to increase some of these connections and lessen others.

Our integration of all systems — physical, emotional, mental, spiritual — is a constant and fluctuating balance. The threat response locks down that flow and shifts the system toward rigidity or chaos.

That need to self-regulate, Winkler added, is a universal and innate in every living organism. She gave the example of a baby who cries when hungry and feeling some degree of distress and danger. A mother's response, it learns, modulates that terrible feeling, and an initial co-regulation with the care giver is learned.

It takes two years for a child to get past that stage of relying on preverbal, “feeling” cues, she noted, and get to what's known as the competency or executive-thinking stage. No matter the age, however, we never outgrow our need for secure attachment.

Unfortunately, she said, the new technology works in the opposite direction.

“It's a world that promotes disconnection, it promotes isolation, everybody on their cell phones,” she stated.

“That is not how we are hard-wired. Our physiology is 50,000 years old, and nature just doesn't change and adapt that fast. The individual brain can but, as far as we respond to someone taking our parking space...”

Winkler spoke of three strategies parents can use to create a nurturing family environment: the noticing chart, the 45-minute workout and the pause button.

A noticing chart provides self-awareness by tracking what you feel — when an emotion was felt, what caused it, how intense it was, where it was felt in the body. There is no emotion that is not expressed physically in the body, she stated.

The 45-minute workout shuts out work and any other distractions to give a time for parent and child to share an activity without goals and focus on their relationship.

“The world of nature is a huge stabilizing resource — presence and attunement, feeling-brain to feeling-brain, connection. We need to feel connected in order to feel safe,” Winkler said.

The brain loves anything new and different, she continued, so a pause button should be implemented and at least played with.

“That's so important when things are getting out of control, that there's some sort of shared signal when Mom comes home from work and she's overwhelmed and the car didn't start,” she said.

“It's like Carol Burnett's pulling on her ear at the end of her show to say goodbye to her mom, a physical signal that we are pushing the pause button because things are escalating beyond what makes sense.”

And on the scientific side, she said, a time out can affect neural patterns to encourage a better outcome.

