Head-on crash sends three to hospital

A two-vehicle head-on collision just north of Bewdley on County Rd. 28 sent three people to hosiptal Saturday night. The collision happened shortly before 10 p.m. when one of the vehicles appeared to have slid on the icy road, crossed the centre line and struck the other vehicle. Two people in one of the vehicles were trapped and were extricated by members of the Hamilton Township Fire Department. The victims were taken to Peterborough hospital with unknown injuries. The roadway was closed for several hours while members of the OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigators took measurements.