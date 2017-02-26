Coldest Night walk exceeds fundraising goal

The third annual Coldest Night of the Year fundraising walk was held in Port Hope on Saturday.

Over 200 walkers on 36 teams took part in the two and five kilometre walk, which departed from Port Hope High School.

The walk was for the hungry, homeless and hurting with co-chairs Judy Hone and Randy Arsenault taking on the lead roles.

Nearly $4-million has been raised across Canada.

The goal was $32,000 for this year’s Port Hope event, but just prior to Saturday’s walk it was announced that $43,821.82 was raised.