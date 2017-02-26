Cobourg's Jean Boudreau celebrates 100th birthday

COBOURG -

From babes in arms to the most senior guests, Cobourg resident Jean Boudreau welcomed quite a crowd to the Cobourg Legion Saturday to help her celebrate her 100th birthday.

Pretty in pink lace, Boudreau enjoyed visits from friends, neighbours, fellow Catholic Women's League members, colleagues from her days working at General Foods and volunteering at Horizons of Friendship, musicians whom she had accompanied on piano — not to mention generations of family members right down to scampering great-great grandchildren (as well as niece Marjorie Cuvilier, who had come all the way from Nova Scotia to share the occasion).

Dignitaries who offered their wishes in person included Northumberland-Peterborough South MP Kim Rudd, as well as Cobourg Mayor Gil Brocanier and Deputy Mayor John Henderson.

And the table where piles of cards and gifts accumulated had framed congratulation certificates from Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Governor General David Johnston, Ontario Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell, as well as representatives of the province and the Catholic Women's Leagues (Ontario, Peterborough diocese and St. Michael's).

St. Michael's CWL president Kathy Bazley noted that Boudreau first became a member 77 years ago in Nova Scotia.

“To this day, she maintains her membership,” Bazley added.

Asked for her comment on turning 100, Boudreau gave a bit of advice — “Be happy all the time,” she said.

Born in Nova Scotia, Boudreau was raising three daughters when her husband found work in Cobourg and the family relocated.

She quickly assumed an active role in her new hometown through her music. She played piano in a combo with friends, and still treasurers the violin given to her by the family of the late Harlan Elder as a keepsake.

She also played on her own, visiting seniors' residences to share the joy of music.

Boudreau gave up playing in public as her eyesight dwindled — she still plays, she explained, but did not want to risk an injury trying to find her way to and from the piano in unfamiliar surroundings.

The same goes for dancing, she said.

“If I could see, I would be dancing,” she declared over the strains of the combo who were providing the music for her party.

“Sometimes I do a little at home by myself.”

Boudreau still lives in her own home, still cooks for herself, still shares home baking with friends and neighbours, and is still blessed with many invitations for outings (like last year, when neighbours escorted her to one of Cobourg's street pianos so she could enjoy performing publicly again).

Boudreau was shown to a seat by the Cobourg Legion stage to hear tributes from Rudd and Brocanier, as well as an original poem by town crier Mandy Robinson (who noted that the actual birthday is Feb. 28). Great-granddaughter Christina Flannigan stood by her side, slipped her a tissue, and collected the cards and gifts presented.

Brocanier noted that Boudreau is a past recipient of one of the town's Civic Awards for all she had given back to the town.

Having attended a few 100th birthdays in his time, the mayor noted a consistent theme among the people who reach that milestone.

“They continue to be active, both physically and mentally, throughout their whole life,” he said.

“Jean, you are a great example of that.”

