Our community has many services, organizations and groups, all with bundles of information about services to share.

We have so little time to rummage through it all to seek out specifically what we need. Frankly, there is just so much information available to us!

Here at the Cobourg Public Library, we are here to help you wade through the rivers of information and find exactly what you need – even if you did not know that you needed it.

It almost goes without saying at this point, that the Library has so many more ways to get to the information you need. There are DVDs, music CDs, video games, magazines, audio books, online resources, graphic novels. . .the list goes on for many pages. We have a lot, but we don’t have it all.

The best way that we’ve found to share information about our community is by bringing in other community organizations and groups as partners. We’ve had some very successful partnerships with groups like the Villa St. Joseph Community Garden group, in providing our seed library, and SAGE relocation services, in teaching community members how to downsize. We try to create partnerships with organizations that fit with the Library’s goals, and, so far, this has been the magic formula to make things work.

We are very excited for one of our latest partnerships, one that brings us furry friends and something for our pets! We are hosting a ‘Cat Adoption Day’ in partnership with the Northumberland Humane Society, in our Rotary Room on Saturday, March 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. We have also invited Global Pet Foods and Midtown Animal Hospital to share their information and expertise with our community. Not only can you come see the cats, you can spend some time with them, and learn about feline nutrition and health, as well as how to play with and keep your cats safe.

Now I know what you are thinking: librarians and cats. Yes, it is a known stereotype, and I admit, I surveyed the current library staff here at the Library and from the 24 staff, collectively we have 23 cats. That said, we also have 16 dogs, nine smaller caged pets (such as hamsters, rabbits, guinea pigs, and amphibians), multiple farm animals, a couple colonies of honey bees, and fish of all types.

As you can see, our staff members have a lot of personal pet ownership knowledge and experience to host a cat adoption, as well, a quick search of our catalogue shows we have close to 900 items relating to cats ranging all types of material for all ages. That said, creating the partnership (or as we are enjoying calling it: pawtnership) with the Northumberland Humane Society, Global Pet Foods and the Midtown Animal Hospital we are creating an event that brings that further knowledge and expertise we do not have to you in one spot.

Are you or someone you know thinking of adding a furry-purry furever friend to the family? We hope to see you on March 25 with open arms and melting hearts.

Also, you may now register kids for March Break Programs online: calendar.cobourg.ca/library.

Beckie MacDonald is the manager of public services for the Cobourg Public Library. The library's column is published the first Thursday of every month