The Cobourg Cougars secured third place in the Ontario Junior Hockey League’s North-East Conference with a 3-0 win over the Trenton Golden Hawks on Saturday night at the Cobourg Community Centre.

The win, or a tie, was needed to finish ahead of the Whitby Fury.

With a 39-11-0-4 record for 82 points, the Cougars actually finished with the second most points in the conference, but the Markham Royals (30-20-1-3 and 64 points) claim second spot for finishing atop the North Division standings.

All five teams in the East Division finished the season with more points than Markham.

Cobourg will face the conference’s sixth-place Kingston Voyageurs in the first round of playoffs. The schedule has not been announced. The OJHL playoffs don’t begin until Wednesday at the earliest.

Other first-round match-ups in the conference are: (1) Trenton vs (8) Newmarket; (2) Markham vs (7) Stouffville and (4) Whitby vs (5) Wellington.

Saturday was also the Cougars Pink In The Rink game in support of Colborne resident Nathan Kelly and his battle with cancer. The club announced $3,313.65 was raised during the game.