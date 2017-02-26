CCI Wolves win COSSA junior girls volleyball title

PETERBOROUGH -

The Central Ontario Secondary School Athletics junior AAA girls volleyball final came down to two Kawartha competitors quite familiar with one another.

Last year the Cobourg Collegiate Wolves won the Kawartha championship only to lose the COSSA final to the St. Peter Saints. This year CCI again won Kawartha but this time fended off the Saints challenge 25-20, 25-19 in the COSSA final Thursday at St. Peter Secondary School.

The Saints beat CCI in the Kawartha qualifying tournament before losing at Kawartha. They also took them to three sets in COSSA round-robin play earlier in the day.

“It’s always been close,” said Saints co-coach Colleen Ryan. “I’m always proud of how the girls step up and play against them. (Cobourg) really seem to gel on the court. They’ve got some tall players, some really strong hitters and their serving is amazing.”

Ryan and Sandra Coyle took over coaching the team three weeks ago when Eileen Sullivan left for China on a sabbatical.

“It’s hard to come in and not know the girls but they’ve really stepped up and been an absolutely amazing group of girls to work with,” said Ryan. “We worked a bit on team building and being positive on the court and they’ve been really good.”

Ryan expects the Saints will be strong again next year.

“We’re a young team. The majority of them are Grade 9s. I think I have five Grade 10s and the rest are Grade 9. For a building year they far exceeded our expectations.”

CCI’s Kyrah Pewtner was part of last year’s team which lost to the Saints in the final.

“It made us really want to win. It was kind of our motivation all season,” Pewtner said. “We beat them the first time we played them this season then lost the second. It’s been an ongoing rivalry all season but it’s nice to win COSSA after what happened last year.”

She said this year’s team kept a better attitude throughout the year.

“We were really energetic and all of us had really positive attitudes,” she said. “It’s just different this year. We all play together really well.”

Wolves coach Karen Toope said six girls were back from last year’s team and they remembered last year’s disappointment.

“I think you always want to beat the team that you lost to the year before,” Toope said. “Last year they had a little bit of an edge on us and this year I’d say we had the edge but they are close for sure.”

The Wolves were 3-0 in COSSA round-robin play to clinch their berth in the final. They also beat East Northumberland and Trenton. The Saints were 2-1 with wins over both Bay of Quinte opponents. ENSS claimed third place beating Trenton 2-1 in the bronze medal game.

