Art Gallery of Northumberland hires new director

COBOURG -

The Art Gallery of Northumberland has announced that, as of today, James Campbell will assume the post of director of visitor services and administration — a position that has been vacant since September.

Campbell’s history with the gallery goes back to the 1970s, when it was the Art Gallery of Cobourg. At that time, the gallery was located in the old Cobourg Public Library location on Chapel Street, and John Taylor was the director.

He was a summer student then, and he helped the gallery move to its current location on the third floor of Victoria Hall.

“He has co-juried at the AGN many times, and most recently lectured at the AGN on three occasions,” board president Irina Orlowski said in her announcement.

“He also recently contributed an essay on Paul Kane and his works in the AGN permanent collection, for inclusion in an exhibition catalogue.”

Campbell has been working as executive director and curator at the Visual Art Centre in Clarington for seven years. Orlowski said he considers his new position as a kind of homecoming.

“We are looking forward to his appointment and working with the board to expand the gallery’s future exhibitions and programmes,” she said.