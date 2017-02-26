Application deadline for Day of Caring is March 7

NORTHUMBERLAND -

The 2017 Day of Caring June 9 will be the 20th that Northumberland United Way and its partners have brought to the community.

And in anticipation of that, they have announced that proposals for Day of Caring projects will be accepted until March 7.

Applications can be made by local not-for-profits and charitable and community organizations, the United Way press release said.

“We understand that, often, small organizations cannot afford the time, money or personnel to do some of these jobs themselves,” the bulletin said.

“Also, agencies that refer individual clients to have jobs done are in a position to recognize situations where — due to health or monetary restrictions — there is a definite need for assistance in the form of donated supplies and volunteer labour to help make one’s living situation more comfortable and safe.

“These are the kinds of projects for which the Day of Caring is designed.”

Suggested projects must also have no potential to be dangerous to the volunteers, it added.

Typical jobs done on the Day of Caring range from painting, cleaning, gardening and yard work to building sandboxes and enhancing play areas.

Each year, a team reviews applications and assesses jobs on a variety of criteria. From there, materials are ordered and manpower determined to complete the job in a five- to six-hour work period.

The volunteers come from CpK Interior Products and Cameco Corporation, as well as from SABIC, Lakefront Utilities, Arclin Surfaces, YMCA Northumberland, Stalwood Homes, Town of Cobourg, Ontario Line Clearing and Home Building Centre.

The Lions Club of Cobourg is also a long-time supporter, donating the use of their hall as a staging area and providing a hot breakfast to the volunteers before they set off on their various tasks between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. that day.

If you are interested in applying for work to be completed for your organization or for some of your clients, please contact the Northumberland United Way to request an application form or visit mynuw.org to download one today. The selection committee will review these projects and applicants will be contacted.

United Way would also like to hear from anyone interested in volunteering his or her time and talents to Day of Caring projects, as well as from new community partners (including businesses that would like to give back to the community).