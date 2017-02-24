A student politician who came under fire for his "punch a Zionist today" tweet has resigned from his position as director of the Students' Society of McGill University.

Igor Sadikov remains a member of SSMU's Legislative Council but faces an impeachment vote on Mar. 9 for the tweet that sparked anger earlier this month. The tweet was later removed.

In a statement released Wednesday, Sadikov blamed his resignation on "the interference of (McGill) administration."

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs and B'nai Brith Canada both denounced the tweet and raised concerns about the environment for Jewish students on McGill's campus.

"This is an important victory for Jewish and pro-Israel students and for tolerance in general at McGill," Michael Mostyn, chief executive officer of B'nai Brith Canada said in a release.

While Sadikov told Postmedia he regretted, "the poorly thought-out format I used to phrase my opposition to Zionism and colonialism and the harm that the tweet has cause," he later liked a comment on Facebook that read, "I can punch one for you if your position does not allow you to."