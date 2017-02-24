Kesha to star in cartoon series

Kesha is stepping into the animated world to voice a character in new U.S. series Highly Gifted.

The Tik Tok hitmaker will join Drake Bell and Ron Funches among the voice actors in the semi-autobiographical comedy series, based on the experiences of cartoon creators Daniel and Jeremy Lehrer, known as the Lehrer Boys, participating in programs for highly-gifted students.

Kesha will play Tess, a well-to-do activist who is vocal about income inequality and environmental justice, while Bell and Funches will portray nerds Alan and Jerry, respectively.

The casting news comes in the midst of Kesha’s ongoing legal battle with her former mentor and producer Dr. Luke, who she has accused of verbally, sexually, and physically abusing her ever since signing to his Kemosabe Records label, a subsidiary of Sony Music. Luke has repeatedly denied the allegations.

Kesha lost her bid to cut ties with Kemosabe last year, but her lawyer recently filed new documents in a New York court, urging the judge to reconsider the ruling and allow the pop star to “be free from her abuser and rebuild her physical, emotional, and mental health.”