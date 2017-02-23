Young talents shine In The Spotlight

COBOURG -

The young talents of the La Jeunesse Youth Orchestra will shine at their In The Spotlight concert Feb. 26 at Port Hope United Church.

Principal Clarinet Rachel Barton will be one of those soloists anticipating her turn in the limelight to share a passion she has had since she was a little girl.

Now a Grade 11 student at St. Mary Secondary School, Rachel fell in love with the woodwind instrument when she was in Grade 3 and heard a recording of Prokofiev's Peter and the Wolf — a score that typically has the clarinet representing the part of Peter's cat Ivan.

Her hands were too small to handle a regulation clarinet, so she bided her time by taking up the recorder.

Now a fourth-year member of the La Jeunesse orchestra, Rachel has been playing clarinet for the past six years studying under Cobourg music teacher Helen Tourney.

She is also involved with the St. Mary jazz band, the Concert Band of Cobourg and — on occasion — the pit band with the VOS Theatre group.

The busy 16-year-old also plays alto saxophone and bass clarinet, and enjoys writing and horseback riding. She is preparing for post-secondary studies at Ryerson University for media production, or astrophysics at the University of Waterloo.

Asked why she enjoys the La Jeunesse orchestra, Rachel said she loves the music they play.

“It’s always challenging, but that makes it even more rewarding when we finally perform it,” she said.

“It’s also a great way to meet people who are just as into music as I am.”

In The Spotlight is an annual La Jeunesse offering that gives talented orchestra members the opportunity to perform solos by Mendelssohn, Seitz, Saint-Saens and Sibelius.

Other highlights of the Feb. 26 program include a dynamic percussion ensemble, a special guest performance by the area’s youngest string musicians, and songs performed by the entire orchestra that will take you on a journey around the world.

It's a challenging and energetic performance that you won’t want to miss.

Port Hope United Church is located at 34 South St., and the concert begins at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for youth, students and alumni of the orchestra (and free for children under the age of 12), available at the door or in advance at 1-866-460-LJYO (5596) and www.ljyo.ca.