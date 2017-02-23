Take pride at Cramahe Heritage Day event Saturday

COLBORNE -

There's so much about the heritage of the Cramahe Township community to be proud of, and Heritage Cramahe will show you why this Saturday, Feb. 25 at its annual Cramahe Heritage Day.

From 1 to 4 p.m. in the Rotary Room at the Keeler Centre (80 Division St., Colborne), you can enjoy a variety of displays in a variety of ways.

For example, committee chair Robin Young says visitors can enjoy two mini-exhibitions, one of which draws on a bigger one they had at the Colborne Art Gallery last fall and one of which draws on a bigger one they will have there when the gallery reopens in the spring — Northumberland Goes To War (centring on the First World War) and work by the Ontario Rug Hookers Guild respectively.

It's a good opportunity for those who might not get out to art galleries, Young said — a chance to see what you might have missed last fall, and to get a sneak preview of what's coming up.

They will be airing their 12-minute Heritage Cramahe Moment video of Charles Smith Rutherford VC, the heroic namesake of the Colborne Legion branch who was born on a farm just outside of Colborne, went off to war and earned the Victoria Cross, then came back to his hometown to live.

Another of their videos that will be shown tells the story of the amazing Miss EJ, which is how postmistress Eliza J. Padginton was known to all. She won an award for being the longest-serving postmistress in Canadian history, and one indicator of her longevity can be seen in her correspondence with Colborne-area boys and girls who grew up to serve their country in wartime.

In all, Young listed, she would write to hometown boys and girls serving in the Boer War, the First World War, the Second World War and the Korean War.

One of the big additions for this year will be the demonstration of their own website, heritagecramahe.ca, which is just being completed.

It will be a treasure trove of information about significant historic aspects of the community. It will continually be expanded, Young said, but it already contains information on 100 century homes, histories of a number of churches and hotels of the 19th century, 17 designated properties and 10 settler families.

And, of course, visitors can discover wonderful things on the on-line archives that won the Cramahe Township Public Library a nomination for an Ontario Library Award.

For more information, Heritage Cramahe can be reached at info@heritagecramahe.ca.

