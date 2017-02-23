Today is International Dog Biscuit Appreciation Day.

I know it sounds like a joke. Maybe even fake news. But I checked, and February 23 is indeed an occasion to recognize and show gratitude for this canine treat. The only problem I see with this annual observance is that dogs enjoy biscuits several times a day, every day.

They have come a long way from having to eat table scraps, stale, mouldy bread or even garbage. In 1860 American James Spratt who was in London, England on business, watched as stray dogs along the water’s edge gobbled up hardtack tossed ashore by sailors for the hungry hounds. This dry biscuit, made from flour, water and salt, served as an inexpensive and long-lasting food source for men on sea voyages that lasted for months. Spratt decided to make something similar for dogs.

Because the first biscuits were not cheap, only wealthy English country gentlemen could afford them. By 1895 Spratt was operating his business in the United States, and The New York Times described the biscuits as “the principal food of show dogs.” In 1907 Carleton Ellis, the inventor of margarine, came up with a recipe for bone-shaped biscuits that eventually became known as Milk-Bones. And dogs have not looked back since.

(Just as an aside and by coincidence, on February 23, 1896, a treat for humans called the tootsie roll, was introduced by Leo Hirshfeld, who named the sweet after his daughter.)

I often get to look after a wonderful golden retriever, who hiccups if she eats too fast. When she dines from a slow-feed bowl – it has bumps in the bottom of it making the dog work to get the food– she spends a leisurely minute and 55 seconds consuming her meal. Eating from a regular dish takes her only 30 seconds. Maybe I should start a Slow Down And Enjoy Your Kibble Day!

I am a cat person, but, I also love dogs. I go to Cobourg’s dog park just to see the four-legged visitors romp and play off-leash, and I keep a list – much as a bird watcher does – of the kinds of dogs that I see. I’ve taken dogs for walks, and don’t understand why, when regular exercise is required, Walking The Dog Day only comes once a year, on February 22.

I discovered pages and pages of celebratory dates for dogs and cats, some of them quite serious, like World Spay Day (February 28) and some that are really off-the-wall. If Pets Had Thumbs Day occurs on March 3. While most owners would be relieved that their pets don’t have fur-fingers and therefore can’t open their own tins or the refrigerator, I imagine that some people would be quite happy if their pooches could manage to pick up and dispose of their own feces. But then, we wouldn’t need International Pooper Scooper Week (April 1-7) would we?

I think the silliest pet “holiday” I came across occurs on April 28 this year: Hairball Awareness Day. Really. No one who has had long-haired pets needs to be reminded of those slimy regurgitated messes which are found in inconvenient places, and a lot more frequently than once a year!

On February 27, bake some cupcakes and share them with family, friends and co-workers in exchange for a donation to the Northumberland Humane Society. After all, it’s National Cupcake Day.

...

NOTE: in my February 9 column, I mentioned the “late Dr. Sylvia Earle.” I am grateful to a reader who politely informed me that Dr. Earle is very much alive. I regret my error.

