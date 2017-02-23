CRAMAHE TOWNSHIP -

With budget decision time looming in Cramahe Township, the West Northumberland Physician Recruitment team was at council last week explaining its work and asking for $5,564.

Physician recruiter Tracy West and committee co-chair Gerald Blackstock outlined the group’s four goals – to meet residents’ primary healthcare needs, recruit family physicians, retain family physicians and create succession plans for retiring physicians.

Five municipalities in the County of Northumberland support the recruitment team which brought two physicians to the area in the past year.

Dr. Everdell and Dr. Northey are replacing retiring doctors.

West told council that changing practices also change the needs. Sometimes more than one doctor is needed to replace a retiring physician. Blackstock added that doctors are highly mobile knowledge workers.

Part of the team’s work involves matching doctors with the area so they want to stay.

With 30% of family doctors in this area over 60 replacement is an economic development issue too. People won’t move to a place where they can’t find a doctor.

Cramahe’s share of the committee’s budget is based on its population. Council will decide at its next budget meeting whether to continue funding the group.