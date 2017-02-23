New Hope welcomes you for World Day of Prayer

WELCOME -

New Hope United Church in Welcome will host the March 3 Port Hope Ecumenical World Dy of Prayer Service.

Port Hope United Church, Our Lady of Mercy Roman Catholic Church, St. Mark's and St. John's Anglican Churches, and St. Paul's Presbyterian Church will join the rural churches of New Hope and St. Paul's Anglican Church in Perrytown for the service written by the World Day of Prayer Committee of the Philippines.

The theme they have explored is Am I Being Unfair To You from Matthew 20:1-6.

The 2 p.m. service will include a talk by Carrie Osborne on growing up in the Philippines, and Filipino snacks will be served.

New Hope is located at 4651 County Rd. 2 in Welcome, and everyone is welcome.