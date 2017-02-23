Name suggestion for Cobourg park declined

COBOURG -

Though Willow Park was submitted for consideration in naming the linear park in Cobourg's west-end New Amherst subdivision, the suggestion has been officially declined.

Back in December, Max LeMarchant of New Amherst Inc. appeared before council to suggest a proper name for what has been referred to as the Linear Park. In honour of Bill O'Malley, the head of the New Amherst development group, he proposed to name it Willow Park after O'Malley's granddaughter.

Last week, at its committee-of-the-whole meeting, Cobourg council received a report from the parks-and-recreation advisory committee respectfully declining.

Councillor Forrest Rowden pointed out that the town sometimes accepts recommendations from developers on street names, but the naming of parks has been governed by a separate policy.

Typically, Councillor Brian Darling said, they look to history to get park names. Receiving the suggestion of Willow Park, Darling added, the parks-and-recreation advisory committee declined.

“They felt it was maybe there were more appropriate names out there to do with the history of our town or a geographical nature. Parks-and-rec recommended reviewing the policy.”

“I think the discussion at the parks-and-recreation advisory committee was also taking into consideration practices regarding street names,” director of parks, recreation, culture and tourism Dean Hustwick added.

“There's a lot of history in the community, a lot of individuals throughout the history of the community, who might be better recognized through street names or parks, rather than taking recommendations specifically from developers.

“From a staff perspective, we support the recommendation and would be happy to offer further advice.”

Council's action was to echo the committee's rejection of the name, authorize a review of its parks-naming policy through public consultation, and develop a list of potential names for future Cobourg parks.

cnasmith@postmedia.com

