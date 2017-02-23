March is Probus month

As of 2017, it's 30 years of fun and fellowship for the Probus Club in Canada — and not quite that many for the eight Probus Clubs in Northumberland County.

The first Probus Club was started in England in 1966 under the auspices of the Rotary Club of Bromsgrove, Birmingham. The '70s saw clubs organized in Australia and New Zealand.

The first one in North America was incorporated in Cambridge, Ont., in 1987. There are now 237 active Canadian Probuses with 32,432 members.

In Northumberland, there are Brighton, Colborne, Ganaraska Valley, Northshore, Northumberland, Port Hope, Presqu'ile and Trent Hills Probus Clubs.

All are celebrating March as Probus Month in Canada, a time also to alert others to the delights and rewards of membership.

Taking its name from the first syllables of the words “professional” and “business,” Probus clubs welcome retired and semi-retired professional and business men and women to enjoy others of like interests who appreciate the chance for friendship, learning, and cultural and social activities.

These are non-political and non-sectarian clubs that don't fundraise, as a typical service club might — though, since its members are often active in community organizations, they do tend to volunteer.

Clubs usually meet once or twice a month for a gathering that includes club business, a time for light refreshments and socializing, and a guest speaker on a topic of general interest.

Members also enjoy activities beyond the meetings, such as theatre and dinner outings, picnics and barbecues, sports activities like golf and skiing, and civic activities like Canada Day festivities.

The two Cobourg-based clubs have membership of more than 300. Probus Northshore (Carol Lawless, president) and Probus Northumberland (Doug Lloyd, president) often collaborate on social events, so it's quite a corps of members.

Both meet at the Lions' Centre — Northshore on the first and third Wednesdays of the month at 10 a.m., and Northumberland on the second and fourth Thursdays at 10 a.m.

Beyond the Lions' Centre walls, they have gotten together at many local theatre productions, as well as plays at the 4th Line Theatre, Brighton Barn Theatre and out-of-town excursions to Toronto, the Stratford Festival and the Shaw Festival.

They organize regular Lunch Bunch and Drinks and Appies events, not to mention bridge and golf groups. Summers are a time for barbecues and outdoor fun, with the autumn usually bringing a car rally or a drive-and-dine event.

Once a year, all eight Northumberland clubs get together for a bowling tournament — though, since the trophy is a toilet seat, winning is a mixed blessing.

Guests are always welcome at meetings with the hope that they might consider looking at becoming a member.

The meeting schedule for the other six Northumberland clubs is:

• Brighton — 10 a.m. on the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at the King Edward Park Community Centre.

• Colborne — On the first and third Wednesdays of each month (except July ad August) at the Keeler Centre.

• Ganaraska Valley — 9:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Thursdays of the month at the Town Park Recreation Centre in Port Hope.

• Port Hope — First and third Tuesdays of the month at the Port Hope Lions' Centre.

• Presqu'ile — 10 a.m. on the third Wednesday of the month at the King Edward Park Community Centre.

• Trent Hills — On the second Wednesday of each month at St. John's United Church in Campbellford.

For more information, visit http://www.probusnorthumberland.com.