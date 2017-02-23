Review by Claudia Davison

Julie Cameron Gray is a feminist who shows a big heart as she questions our old patriarchy and myths around femininity.

She is establishing herself as an exciting new voice in Canadian poetry and she is coming to The Human Bean in downtown Cobourg on Thursday, March 2 to give a reading from her second poetry collection, “Lady Crawford,” published by Palimpsest Press.

If “Lady Crawford” were a movie, it would open panning the field of a rich noble: a tiny mountain, a minuscule forest and in the distance, a miniature family of deer wandering in the distant twilight.

Pulling closer: the Crawford garden. First, tightly-trimmed hedges and coiffed trees. Slowly, the image brightens. Groups of overdressed socialites knitted together in insecure bundles with drinks in one hand and open-mouthed laughter in the other. Barely audible music swirls around their ankles in a fashionable way, of course. Rationed servers twist through the standing conversations creating a braid in their invisible wake.

Closeup shot: a beautiful, young female face with sparkling dark eyes, inflamed cheeks and blooming lips, hair twirled from her face with a few wisps expertly placed to frame her forehead. With a partial, stiffened smile, she nods, listening like cement, to whomever is speaking to her. She turns her head and looks away to the mountain, the deer in the distance and the darkness.

Gray's poetry begins with a prediction. When the leftover crumbs of youthful merrymaking have fossilized, pretence will evaporate leaving only regret and then death. Her fear is never having the opportunities to be who we were meant to be. Gray accomplishes this by unveiling the sad life of Lady Crawford who marries into nobility, struggles with a loss of identity and feels continually stifled by her inherited possessions.

Gray’s poems radiate the stifling lineage Lady Crawford married into. She must acquiesce to empty conversation and an empty existence. She feels no power to remedy the situation and cannot envision a way of escape. The brilliantly crafted title track, “Lady Crawford,” hints at a hope but, with the turn of the steering wheel, veers left.

In one sense, it is a collection of a moment in time; yet a moment that transcends time and embraces a state of being. The collection begins in twilight and ends in darkness with the reader cueing from the wings, “let there be light.”

The March 2 event begins at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7. Along with featured guest poet, Julie Cameron Gray, the evening includes a monthly poetry open mic; some audience members go to the microphone to read aloud a poem they have composed, maybe two.

Claudia Davison is a teacher in the Kawartha Pine Ridge DistrictSchool Board, known to many in our town from her time at Cobourg Collegiate Institute and, before that, at “The West.”