COBOURG -

At 81-years-old, Les McAllister still enjoys the thrill of competition.

McAllister, who is from Prescott near Brockville, is the goaltender for his District 8 men’s 65+ hockey team that competed at the Ontario 55+ Winter Games in Cobourg on Wednesday and Thursday.

“It’s a chance to be champion of Ontario, which I think is very meaningful,” McAllister said following a morning game Thursday at the Cobourg Community Centre, adding it’s the same motivation for playing at the Canada Games. “Most tournaments we play you get a t-shirt at the end or something. This you get medals if you do well.”

This is McAllister’s ninth time at the provincial event in 17 years. He also competed in 2000 in Collingwood, 2003 (London), 2005 (Barrie), 2007 and 2009 (both in Brockville), 2011 (Haliburton), 2013 (Huntsville) and 2015 (Haliburton). His team won gold in 2003, 2005 and 2013 and bronze in 2007. His team won bronze on Thursday in Cobourg.

In addition, McAllister has competed seven times at the Canada Senior Games, winning silver in 2004 and 2008 and bronze in 2010 and 2014.

“Certainly enough motivation there to keep us going,” he said.

McAllister has a personalized hockey mask, painted with images of his late wife Ruth and his daughter Sharon as well as the logos for the Ontario and Canada senior games.

While the age division is 65+ plus, McAllister said most of the players on his team are in their 70s. Now in his 80s, he’s certainly grateful to still be playing, which of course is the highlight he said of attending the Games.

“At my age it’s a privilege, really,” he remarked. “I didn’t expect to be playing at my age, so it’s just a plus.”

Away from the rink, McAllister also praised the dinners for athletes he attended at St. Mary Catholic Secondary School.

“They were really really delicious,” he said.

McAllister said he didn’t have a chance to experience too much else in town, including Wednesday’s Middle Night Mingle downtown.

“The schedule keeps you busy enough. When I have a chance, I rest,” he said. “I take advantage of our downtime to rest because it’s pretty tiring for a goaltender up-and-down.”

To stay in shape, McAllister helps out on his daughter’s farm during the summer.

“I cut her grass, which is two-and-a-half hours, and I purposely use just a gas push lawnmower so that I get the fitness benefit,” he said, adding that he also lends a hand during haying season.“That’s why I do in the summer to try and stay in shape.”

This is McAllister’s first time in Cobourg, though he remembers traveling to nearby Port Hope when he used to coach midget girls hockey.

“That’s the other plus about playing in these Ontario and Canada Games, you go to places you might not otherwise go to, but the Games take you there,” he said, noting the Canada Games have taken him to places like Whitehorse, Portage la Prairie, Moncton and Edmonton.

“I’m not one to travel just to travel and look around, but if there’s a reason to go such as playing hockey, I love to go.”

McAllister was impressed with “the spirit of Cobourg.”

“The people working these games, the volunteers and the people organizing it, are all first-class,” he said. “My hats are off to the volunteers because without them you wouldn’t have the Games.”