Port Hope’s mayor says members of the citizen’s group, Rural Representation, are not making comparable evaluations when stating in a newsletter and an interview that the Municipality of Port Hope has overspent its past two budgets by millions of dollars.

“In talking to the financial department they have indicated the statement being made is using year-end figures from the audited financial statements that include an annual value for the depreciation of municipal infrastructure and comparing this to the budget which does not include an annual value for the depreciation of municipal infrastructure,” Mayor Bob Sanderson stated in an e-mail.

“Essentially this is not an apples to apples comparison,” he said. “Further, the difference in approach from year-end audited financial statements compared to that when determining the amount required to be raised from levy in the annual budget is common practice among municipalities and is provided for in the Municipal Act.”

The chair of Rural Representation, Ken Morden, concedes that “technically the mayor is correct,” but “if the Municipality does not include amortization (depreciation) of $5,346,753 in its budget and taxpayer levy, how can it be said that they have overspent?

“The auditors (and the Municipal Act) apparently think that this is a legitimate expense and have included it in the Statement of Operations. Why the Municipality does not include it in the budget figures is for the mayor and council to answer,” Morden continued.

“The purpose of amortization is to create a reserve for use when assets reach the end of their useful life or are obsolete. Since 2009 the Municipality has not included amortization in its budget and levy with the result that there is an immense amortization reserve missing.

“How can this Municipality possibly cope with the demands for future asset replacement without the necessary reserves? It would appear that the ratepayers are in for a rude awakening,” Morden states.

“In 2009, the Municipal Act was changed to require municipalities to include amortization in their financial statements. In 2001, the Act was again changed allow municipalities to exclude amortization in their budgeted figures provided they did the following:

“Each municipality must provide an analysis of the estimated impact of the exclusion of any of the expenses on the future tangible capital asset funding requirements of the municipality. The regulation may assist municipalities in the transition to incorporating full accrual accounting in the budgeting process while PSAB standards are being adopted

“I am not aware that this analysis has ever been provided to the ratepayers.”

While Port Hope has not does this, “the Town of Cobourg includes full amortization in their budget and levy,” Morden also said.

“In addition to the amortization issue, there is another liability that has not been included in the budget. In 2016, the Finance Department published a list of expenditures that were wrongly taken from the Ward 2 Low Level Radioactive Waste (LLRW) Fund. The total was in excess of $2,500,000. This will have to be repaid to the Ward 2 LLRW Fund regardless of the outcome of the existing court case and appeal,” he also states.

Morden maintains that “there is no allowance for this expenditure in the 2017 budget, not even a reference.

“This council has some serious financial challenges to deal with but I hasten to add that they inherited a monumental financial mess created by previous administrations. Very few of the present issues can be tagged to them. However, we are not seeing their plan to get out of the mess and hiding or ignoring issues and not acquainting the ratepayers with the facts is counter-productive.”

The issue of the LLRW trust fund is the subject of both an appeal by Port Hope and a cross-appeal by Ward 2 resident and former Hope Township Mayor Ian Angus which has been set for April.

