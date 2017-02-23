PORT HOPE -

Patrons returning books to the Port Hope Public Library during regular hours are now requested to take them inside directly to the circulation desk.

In fact — as Deputy Mayor Greg Burns reported at Tuesday night's committee-of-the-whole council meeting — the exterior drop-off slot will be sealed during whatever hours the library is open.

It should have little impact, Burns said, as the slot will be open during hours when the library is closed.

As council's representative on the library board, the deputy mayor said the step is being taken for ergonomic reasons.

“The difficulty is staff time, going back, reaching into the box time and time again,” Burns said.

“This is an ergonomic health-and-safety issue. We are trying to minimize the impact on staff.”

“I don't buy it,” Councillor Les Andrews declared. “They don't have to be there every five minutes getting books out of the box. I think it's a bad decision — you can pass that on.”

Burns also told council about a special Canada 150 event at the library Saturday, Family Heritage Day. Representatives of early settler families will host displays of artifacts, pictures and documents that date back to the 19th century, offering a look at what family life was like in Hope Township and Port Hope at the time of Confederation.

The library is located at 31 Queen St., and the event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Burns also urged rural residents to check out the Garden Hill branch where, every Wednesday at 2 p.m., members of the community are invited in for a discussion of the issues of the day.

cnasmith@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/NT_cnasmith