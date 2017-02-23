NORTHUMBERLAND -

If you love cupcakes, don't forget to buy one on Feb. 27 to support the Northumberland Humane Society for Cupcake Day 2017.

It's a simple idea, community relations volunteer co-ordinator Michelle Thibeau said. Bake cupcakes and serve them to your friends in return for a donation, or find out where they're available and pick up one yourself for a donation — all proceeds to support the work of the Northumberland Humane Society.

The Cupcake Day fundraiser began in Australia, and its slogan was Bake A Difference. Thibeau has also seen Fight Cruelty with Cupcakes (she much prefers A Tasty Way to Help).

This is its fifth year in Canada, and Cupcake Day fundraisers in 2016 brought in more than $615,000.

For the first time this year, Northumberland Humane Society is officially registered as one of more than 40 Ontario animal shelters, SPCAs and Humane Societies holding a Cupcake Day. You can find them on the official site (www.nationalcupcake.ca/), where you can make an on-line donation, plan an official cupcake event, and even get some great baking and decorating tips.

You can also register your event — usually an office or home cupcake party — and get a tax-deductible charitable receipt. Or you can just have your party (on Feb. 27, or another day, whatever is best), and bring your proceeds in to the shelter at 371 Ward St. In Port Hope.

"It's a nice way for everyone to get to help," Thibeau said.

Some companies are having staff cupcake parties, and some businesses are having their employees bake cupcakes to bring in and sell. Among these, Thibeau said, are All Creatures Great and Small in Cobourg and the Pet Valu in Port Hope.

You can also support Cupcake Day at the Northumberland Humane Society Thrift Shop at 46 Covert St. in Cobourg.

Volunteer Roma Colbert said that her fellow volunteers (sometimes known as Louis's Ladies in tribute to the store's live-in mascot, Louis the cat) will be creating beautiful cupcakes to sell that day.

Everyone at the store dotes on Louis, Colbert said, and they recognize that not every animal enjoys that level of comfort and care.

“This sale of delicious cupcakes will support the on-going rescue of neglected, abused and abandoned animals, provide emergency surgery to thousands of injured creatures and will give many needy animals new forever homes,” she said.

cnasmith@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/NT_cnasmith