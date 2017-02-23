Cramahe Township won’t change voting system

CRAMAHE TOWNSHIP -

While there will be some changes for the next municipal election in 2018, Cramahe Township won’t change its voting system.

Bill 181 was passed by the Ontario government in 2016, making changes to the rules and allowing municipalities to add changes of their own.

Cramahe’s Director of Corporate Services Julie Oram presented the changes to council last week and recommended that no further action be taken to change the process this time around.

In Bill 181 the province has allowed municipalities to use a ranked voting system. After reviewing the requirements to change from the first-past-the-post system, Oram feels that it is more prudent to stand pat this time.

If Cramahe were to change it would need to distribute information to electors, hold a public meeting and pass a bylaw by May 1, 2017. As well, additional training and technology would be needed.

No Canadian jurisdictions

currently use a ranked system, Oram said.

Nominations will have to wait in 2018. No one can be nominated until May 1, and nominations will close on July 23. Previously candidates could put their names forward from Jan. 2 to mid-September.

Candidates will need 25 signatures from eligible electors before submitting them to the township.

Candidates may not accept donations from corporations or trade unions. Those who incur no election expenses or accept donations will not be required to file an expense report following the election.

Planning to put a sign in your window in support of your candidate? Your landlord cannot force you to take it down.

Oram suggested in her Feb. 14 report that the township monitor the processes used by other municipalities in 2018 and then give change further consideration.