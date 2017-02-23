Cobourg street piano proposals sought

COBOURG -

Looking ahead to a time of dry, snow-free sidewalks, the Town of Cobourg is welcoming expressions of interest for street pianos for the 2017 Keys To Our Town program.

Northumberland artists are invited, by March 25, to submit their proposals to design and paint one of three street pianos that will be set out this summer.

The idea of street pianos originated in Sheffield, England, when artist Luke Jerram created his own Play Me, I'm Yours project.

In Cobourg, pianos are donated to the town, which selects local artists to decorate them. They are displayed in various downtown and waterfront locations, secured to their various sites and set out as an interactive public-art project.

From there, passersby are welcome to pick out a few chords or even sit down and channel their inner Elton John.

The town press release estimates that more than 10,000 people took this opportunity over the last two summers. Prior to that, in 2014, the piano nicknamed Foxgang Amadeus got international attention through a YouTube video that captured Cobourg resident Michael McNamara belting out his favourite tunes in the northwest corner of Victoria Park.

Interested artists can get further details at www.cobourg.ca under the Bids and Tenders page.

Pianos will be decorated in one of this year's two themes: Strong Proud and Free — Canada! and Celebrating Cobourg's 180th Birthday.

Artists selected will receive a $500 honourarium plus the cost of art supplies. Travel, insurance, studio space and similar considerations are the responsibility of the artist. But the town will transport the original piano to the artist and the finished piano to its summer location.

Pianos will be delivered to the artists between April 10 and 15, and they must be completed by June 20.

Submissions must include three components:

• A one- to two-page cover letter outlining your interest in the project, and both written and sketched-out concepts.

• A resume or bio outlining credentials and relevant experience.

• Your contact information.

These are to be submitted by March 25 to events co-ordinator Lara Scott at Victoria Hall (55 King St. W.), or faxed to 905-372-0009.

Scott can be contacted for further information at 905-372-9971 ext. 4150 or lscott@cobourg.ca.