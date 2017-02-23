Cobourg resident celebrates her 100th birthday

COBOURG -

For Lavina Corkery, sunny ways have brought her through an entire century to celebrate her 100th birthday this week.

Friends and family members gathered at the VON Adult Day Centre in Cobourg on Wednesday to share the occasion.

Dressed in red, her favourite colour, Corkery made the rounds to have a chat with everyone. When she finally took a seat, she was presented with roses and a speech. And because she loves dancing, a couple of musicians were on hand to provide the music.

Corkery didn’t say as much, but she’s obviously not afraid of a little hard work either. Born in the year zippers were invented, she raised a family of six daughters and one son, and lived on a farm where hydro was not available until 1951.

Now she has literally dozens of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren to enjoy. And she still likes to pass the time with puzzles and dancing.

“I always look on the bright side of life — I always was like that,” Corkery remarked.

She said it’s a philosophy that helps her more as she gets older.

“I never let things bother me,” she stated.

