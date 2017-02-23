Cobourg Legion Country Video Dance Party March 4

Cobourg Legion Br. 133 will hold a “Breaking Ground” Country Video Dance Party on Saturday, March 4 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. in the upstairs hall.

All proceeds will support the new Legion building fund.

Advance tickets are $20 for singles and $30 for couples. Tickets purchased at the door will be $25 for singles and $40 for couples. There will be raffles and door prizes.

Tickets can be purchased at the Legion (136 Orr St.) in the downstairs clubroom at the bar or by contacting Jennifer at 905-375-5451.

The event is for ages 19-and-over.