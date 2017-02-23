Paramedics and firefighters help the driver of a vehicle after it collided with a pickup truck in a parking lot on Strathy Road shortly after 11 a.m. on Wednesday in Cobourg. Witnesses said the car was exiting a parking lot on the west side of Strathy Road when it suddenly accelerated over five lanes of traffic up and over a curb, smashing into an unoccupied pickup truck. The driver told a witness the car accelerated for an unknown reason. Without the pickup truck in place, the vehicle likely would have entered a business.