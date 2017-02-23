Building trending down in Hamilton Township

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP -

The monetary amount of building permits issued last year in Hamilton Township was significantly down from the previous three years, a year-end report reveals.

There were 147 permits of all kinds issued totalling $10.75-million in 2016.

That is lower than 144 permits worth $12.2-million issued in 2015, 151 permits worth $12.3-million in 2014 and 127 permits worth $11.8-million in 2013.

Looking at the months from August to December last year, single family home permits issued monthly were one, three, two, three, and zero in December, respectively.

The total number of building permit fees collected between August and December ranged from a high of about $15,000 in October to just over $3,000 in December. The total for the year was just under $130,000.

The report was presented to councillors at their most recent meeting but there was no discussion about the slower building trend in 2016.

By comparison, in neighbouring Alnwick/Haldimand, home and other building permit construction was the highest in recent years.

vmacdonald@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/NT_vmacdonald