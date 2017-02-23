Apply for NHH scholarship by March 1

COBOURG -

Northumberland Hills Hospital has announced an extension on the deadline to apply for its annual Health Professions Scholarship.

Application for the 2017 award are now due March 1.

Introduced by the hospital in 2003, the scholarship had a dual purpose — to provide financial assistance to West Northumberland students in pursuit of a career in the health sector, in hopes of encouraging them to return to practice in their home communities at such time as their education was completed.

Eligible applicants will be West Northumberland students who are enrolled (or accepted for enrolment) in an appropriate full-time study program in preparation for a career in the health-care sector. Evaluations will be made on the basis of applicants' academic achievements, extra-curricular activities, written references, and a testimonial explaining their interest in their chosen career.

The scholarships will be presented at a spring meeting of the hospital's board of directors.

Full details, including a downloadable application form, can be found on the Careers tab at www.nhh.ca.