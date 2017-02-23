Jacob Mercer, 9, Aida Currelly, 8, and Louise Bernard, 6, along with principal Jennifer Sampson from Ganaraska Trail Public School proudly display their anti-bullying t-shirts on Wednesday in Port Hope. The t-shirt project was initiated by Grade 3 teacher Eugenia Cairns and child and youth worker Dawn Sears as a way to include Port Hope school's students in having a voice against bullying. Each of the 475 students at Ganaraska Trail created a t-shirt and the winning design was selected to represent the school.