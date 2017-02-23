A simple dessert you can make ahead of time

After several rather long recipes, I thought a simple quick dessert might be in order.

When it comes to apples, my top choices are Honeycrisp, Ambrosia and Red Prince. We are very fortunate living in Northumberland as there are three year-round orchards close by. They have specialized storage that delivers a fresh-picked freshness.

The recipe is simple, quick to prepare and lends itself to preparing ahead and reheating. It would certainly fall into the category of a Canadian recipe to celebrate our 150th Anniversary.

Bon appétit!

BAKED APPLES IN LEMON SAUCE

(Honeycrisp of course)

Yield: 4

Ingredients

2 Large Honeycrisp apples – sub firm apple of choice

1 1/2 Tbsp. Fresh lemon juice

3 Tbsp. Apricot preserves – Sub other preserves available

2 Ounces White wine – Sub Apple juice, water or ginger ale

2 Tbsp. Butter, diced

1 1/2 Tbsp. Brown sugar

1/2 Tsp. Cinnamon to taste

1/4 Cup Dried cranberries

Garnish

Whipped Cream or ice cream

Lemon zest

Method

Wash apples thoroughly; then split lengthways; partially peel apple leaving a band at the top and a bit on the bottom. Remove core and seeds. Place apples in a buttered baking dish cut side up so they are tightly packed. Mix the lemon juice and wine and pour over apples. Put the butter cubes into the seed cavities of the apples. Mix the cinnamon and brown sugar then sprinkle over the butter. Sprinkle the cranberries over and around the apples.

Bake in a preheated 375 degree F oven for 45-50 minutes. The apples should be tender and slightly browned.

Allow to cool and serve with whipped cream or ice cream. As an added touch you can add a little lemon zest on top.

These can also be baked in individual ramekins.

If you need any information on Free Run Chickens, Black Angus Beef, Mennonite Sausage/bacon/pork/poultry, local Ontario Lamb, Home-made and Naturally raised or grown products, recipes you would like to see, or food items you can’t locate, visit our Farm Market 3232 Burnham St. N. Camborne. Open Wed to Sunday(see ad in Thursday’s Northumberland Today classified section) or e-mail me at houstonbakery@airnet.ca Visit the web @www.houstonsnaturalmeats.ca.