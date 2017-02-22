Some survey participants remain homeless

NORTHUMBERLAND -

Of the 75 individuals and families in Northumberland found to be experiencing homelessness when surveyed last fall, Northumberland County's social housing department and other agencies continue to work to try to find some of them homes, says the county's community services manager Ellen Armstrong.

Asked what number, or percentage, of the 59 individuals and 17 families identified through that multi-agency survey still needed housing, Armstrong said she did not have that information but would try to find it out. The information was not received by press time.

“We tried to get in touch with them and if they had good contact information we were able to,” Armstrong said in an interview. Some participants only provided e-mail addresses and have not responded while others are being sought through the social agency that did the November survey of the 302 unique individuals surveyed as part of the 20,000 Homes Campaign.

Some of these homeless individuals have been housed already and some have received services, Armstrong also said.

“I know we've found a home for a number of them.

At this time, however, there is an average wait time of three to four years on the Centralized Wait List for social housing and there are 503 households on the list in Northumberland, she noted.

If anyone has a room or apartment they would be able to provide for housing others, they are asked to contact the Help Centre of Northumberland (located in the Fleming Building on Elgin Street in Cobourg) which keeps a weekly list of accommodations and which service providers use to match those with people needing housing.

There has been a change in provincial legislation encouraging the development of secondary suites in homes and “we want all municipalities to be open to that planning change,” Armstrong added.

A final report on the survey under Northumberland's 20,000 Homes Campaign found a total of 406 individuals were either homelessness or at risk of losing their homes during the survey taken in mid-November 2016.

In rural areas like Northumberland, homeless people are less visible than those in large cities who are seen sleeping on sidewalks and parks. In the county, they “couch surf” from one home to another, some families actually live in cars, or they camp out even when the weather is too cold.

In a county media release, Green Wood Coalition's David Sheffield, who was part of the multi-agency committee that undertook the survey and is part of the homelessness team continuing to work in Northumberland is quoted as stating: “By sharing our collective knowledge and creativity, we're already seeing some of our most vulnerable individuals find suitable housing. I really believe that the goal of ending homelessness in Northumberland is attainable.”

In addition to a lack of bricks-and-mortar, or physical housing itself, there are other challenges to be faced.

Armstrong identified the “key challenges as:

a .building coordinated systems for support for the most vulnerable in our community and matching homelessness supports with intensive health and social services;

b. strengthening our community’s response systems to ensure those needing every level of support are funnelled into the right services promptly;

c. building stronger relationships with local landlords to ensure successful tenancies; and

d. building specific response systems for demographic groups that are over-represented in the 20,000 Homes data.”

The conclusion of the report county council received most recently states that “Homelessness exists in Northumberland County.

“It is a complex issue that requires attention, further analysis, dedicated resources and systems-wide commitment to ensure solutions are possible. Ending long-term homelessness is not only about finding stable, permanent housing, but re-ordering our systems of care to best support individuals and families with adequate income, high quality health and social supports, engaging education and employment opportunities in order to prevent homelessness entirely.”

