HAMILTON TOWNSHIP -

A new solar farm expected to be up and running at County Roads 9 and 15 next year was not endorsed by either the former, or the current, Hamilton Township council, says Councillor Bill Cane.

Cane made the point of clarifying this during a council update about the change in ownership of the 500 kw energy project that the provincial government (under the Green Energy Act and FIT3 alternative energy program) has okayed.

“It's completely out of municipal control,” Cane said.

Anyone with concerns should contact the Northumberland-Quinte West MPP Lou Rinaldi, he said.

Mayor Mark Lovshin confirmed that the five-acre project near the gravel pit, located south of Harwood, is already provincially approved and, in an interview, township CAO Arthur Anderson said Green Life Solar received the contract to go ahead in May of 2015.

It is be to commissioned and operating by April 10, 2018, Anderson said.

Correspondence states that Mississauga-based ReneSola Canada Ltd. is the new owner and its construction manager, Brendan Phillips, contacted the township asking for any policies or procedures the township has regarding solar.

“We would like to have a good working relationship with the town(ship),” he wrote in the e-mail.

The township is currently updating its building policies and needs to clarify whether a building permit is required for projects like this with ground-mounted solar panels.

