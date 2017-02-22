calgary -

City police have charged four inmates in the jailhouse attack last week on convicted triple murderer Douglas Garland.

Garland was taken to hospital last Friday night after being assaulted by several inmates, say police and his lawyer.

Charged with assault are Brandon Richards, 34, Connor Skipper, 20, Michael Bohdan, 30 and 18-year-old Tristan Thom.

The incident occurred just hours after Garland, 57, was sentenced for the first-degree murder in the 2014 deaths of Alvin and Kathy Liknes and their five-year-old grandson Nathan O'Brien.

They'd gone missing in late June, 2014 and were murdered and their bodies burnt by Garland on his family's farm in Airdrie.

Court heard the crime stemmed from a grudge Garland held over a petty business dispute.

Garland is now back in lockup following a brief stint in hospital.

Aside from the latest charges, Skipper's accused of 13 other offences including sexual assault and possession of a controlled substance while Richards is charged with eight other crimes, among them assault with a a weapon and uttering threats.

Break and enter, mischief against property, possession of a controlled substance and breaching probation and release conditions are among the other charges facing Bohdan.

Bohdan appeared in court Wednesday on the aggravated assault charge and his case was put over for disclosure on March 1, while Skipper is scheduled in court Feb. 24.

Richards is to appear on the charge on March 3 and Thom March 9.

Defence lawyers have condemned the beating and the fact it happened in the northwest city lockup, where inmates are awaiting trials or appeals of sentences.

They also lamented comments on social media celebrating Garland's beating.

