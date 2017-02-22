Days of Our Lives renewed for 52nd season

The sun isn’t setting on Days of Our Lives after all.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, NBC is renewing the long-running soap for its 52nd season.

Days, which is set in a fictitious Midwestern town of Salem, aired its 13,000th episode in January. There was chatter that NBC would cancel the drama to make room for Megyn Kelly's new daytime show.

Since Nov. 8, 1965, the soap has been one of the longest running scripted TV shows in the world (and here you thought Law & Order has been on forever).

"It’s a great day in Salem!,” executive producer Ken Corday said. “We’re pleased to announce that after more than 51 years in the hearts and homes of our amazing fans, Days of Our Lives will continue to be part of the NBC family... I’m especially proud to be able to shepherd Days into the new season, continuing my parents dream and the show’s legacy."

"We feel so privileged to be able to continue the remarkable legacy of Days of Our Lives,” added Jennifer Salke, president of NBC Entertainment.