It would be delightful to point out the irony of the 4.7 per cent budget increase approved by Port Hope politicians recently, especially in the face of the promises made during the last municipal election.

It is even more delicious because it was only three years ago this same bunch proudly brandished its first budget effectively lowering the tax rate, crowing its accomplishment with abandon.

But, like the Greek mythological character Icarus, these proud councillors flew too high and now come crashing down into the hard realpolitik of governance. And, while the critics will bemoan this hike – which is larger than the any of the previous term’s budget increases of between two and three percent – there is a need to stop and think clearly.

In fact, this is exactly what town council did. It hit the brakes, took stock, and looked into the future. Their reaction reflects a reality across Northumberland County, something local taxpayer groups need to consider deeply.

There is a false logic in keeping taxes low. For more than 30 years, governments have tried to manage tax increases, but with mixed results. Certainly, at first, the complaints were legitimate. And, initially, fat was trimmed and unnecessary expenses slashed.

But, those days are long gone, as Port Hope politicians are discovering. They only needed to look around at Toronto to see how successively low taxes created a quagmire within the city’s infrastructure and public transit to realize the impact of kicking the proverbial can down the road.

So, Mayor Bob Sanderson and his colleagues came up with the hard truth. Machines break down. Snow plows don’t run forever. Government grants come and go like the tide, so you sail when it’s high. If there is a generous provincial program offered, come up with the municipal share to take advantage of it. It just makes sense.

Then, there is the future.

It is irresponsible to keep putting off major capital expenditures, big projects that take huge amounts of money to replace. Sewage treatment plants, major roads, bridges, arenas, all have a shelf life, as the town already knows. Hence, it makes sense to put aside half-a-million dollars each year in a reserve fund just so future taxpayers are slammed with horrific increases when the time comes.

But, Port Hope is not alone. Alnwick/Haldimand Township struggles to keep its taxes under control. Most recently, it wrestled with a potential 11 percent increase, which it cut back by nearly half. But residents faced an 8.9 percent increase last year and a 9.89 percent increase the year before. Notably, the 2014 increase was 3.4 per cent.

While the numbers seem huge, the 2017 increase would amount to about the equivalent of a cup of coffee per month on the average home.

Former municipal treasurer Fran Aird said it best.

“Don’t reduce taxes. It’s just not good financial planning,” she said, according to reports.

But, there is another side, equally real. As we have seen with the recent protest by local farmers at Northumberland County council, there are real consequences to tax increases. For some of these people, their livelihood is threatened.

These are turbulent waters local politicians must navigate. But the simplistic arguments of the past no longer work. The solutions are going to take co-operation and patience as municipal leaders look for other sources of revenue and better tools from the provincial government to lessen the burden on property taxpayers. It will take innovation and creativity, not a fiscal cleaver to solve.

Robert Washburn is a professor of e-journalism at Loyalist College. He can be reached at www.consider-this.ca. This column and others are archived online at http://considerthis.onlinedemocracy.ca.