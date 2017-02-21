Another person struck in Cobourg, another family traumatized.

Not only the person struck and their family, but the driver as well.

The wails of sirens shortly after 8 a.m. on Tuesday morning could be heard across Cobourg.

A 12-year-old girl was struck trying to cross King Street East at Brook Road South just after 8 a.m.

The child was crossing the street going north to C.R. Gummow School on Cottesmore Avenue.

It appears the driver of the pickup truck saw her at the last second and did everything he could to avoid the accident.

His actions most likely saved the child’s life, as she would have hit the front grill of the pickup truck otherwise.

The impact on the pickup shows the girl most likely grazed the passenger side of the pickup truck and hit the side mirror.

Everyone hopes and prays the child isn’t seriously injured.

Police investigated the scene for hours with traffic being re-routed.

Students walking by curiously gazed at the scene.

The parents of the child pulled up in a vehicle, but didn’t get out of their car before they were told the child was rushed by ambulance to the hospital.

Recently, Cobourg has been inundated with pedestrians struck by vehicles.

Four people have lost their lives from being struck by vehicles since December 2015 in Cobourg.

An 87-year-old man was struck by a car crossing D’Arcy Street at Chapel Street on Dec.16, 2015.

On Sept. 28, 2016, a 19-year-old Cobourg man was killed on his way home from work on Elgin Street just past Brook Road North.

The next day on Sept. 29, 2016, a 32-year-old Cobourg woman was killed crossing Elizabeth Street near Burnham Street.

Just last Thursday, a 58-year-old man was struck in the parking lot of Walmart. Tragically he died in hospital two days later.

During this time, other people have also been struck, but not critically injured.

In all accidents, you look at if the tragedy could have been prevented.

The one on Tuesday morning I believe could have. And I’m certain others do as well.

Ever since CDCI East amalgamated into Cobourg Collegiate Institute, and ever since the new C.R. Gummow school was built on Cottesmore Avenue, the traffic and congestion has been a nightmare along King Street.

This is the second student to have been hit.

The onus and responsibility is on town council and staff to act – and fast.

In columns and on radio I’ve spoken about the need doing something, specifically traffic lights at Cottesmore Avenue and King Street East. Hopefully they will wake up and listen.

Surely if any member of council was on scene on Tuesday morning to see the fear in a child’s face, to witness the driver in shock, emergency responders doing all they could, things would change. Seeing a child injured is something emergency responders never get used to seeing. One of the worst calls would have to be hearing that a child has been struck by a vehicle.

Does a child have to be killed before the town installs “memorial” traffic lights at Cottesmore Avenue at King Street East?

During the morning, students regularly cross the street on King Street. Vehicles regularly stop at no stopping areas to drop their children off.

The only lights are at King Street East and D’Arcy Street with another set at King Street East and Brook Road North. Both schools are in the middle. There needs to be a crossing where the students will use it. It doesn’t make sense that students have to walk farther from the school to cross to get to school.

Students will take the shortest distance to cross. It may be wrong, but it’s understandable, and frankly who wouldn’t?

CCI and CR Gummow schools opened in 2015, since then, there have been many close calls of students being hit.

But what has changed? Nothing, absolutely nothing.

The danger still exists and it will exist tomorrow and the next day until council acts. The saying “accidents happen” is entirely true, but accidents are most times preventable. And this council needs to step up and do everything it can to prevent another child being struck in that area before it’s too late.

