Cobourg Police host sobriety test training

Last week, and again this week, two Cobourg Police Service officers are teaching other police service men and women the newest standard of roadside sobriety testing.

Officers from Stratford and the Waterloo area are assisting and evaluating them as part of the Cobourg officers’ training, says Deputy Chief Paul VandeGraaf.

About 20 people are being trained each week, including those from neighbouring Port Hope Police and both the city and Ontario Provincial Police from Peterborough, plus Northumberland OPP, VandeGraaf said.

Called the Standardized Field Sobriety Testing training, it is the international standard, and it designed is to provide better results to determine laying charges of intoxication while driving, and better results in court.

Cobourg Police Chief Kai Liu noted during a recent interview that even Ontario Alcohol and Gaming Commission employees were taking part.

“The Standardized Field Sobriety Testing (SFST) training prepares police officers and other qualified persons to administer and interpret the results of the SFST test. The course provides participants with the knowledge and skills to form reasonable grounds of impairment of drivers by drugs and alcohol through the administration of a series of three specific tests on subjects. The Course training standard is held by the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the curriculum for each course encompasses four training days.

The two local officers providing the course at the Cobourg Police headquarters are Marc Bellemare and Caitlin Eales, together with a police trainer from Waterloo, Liu said.

“During the course there are two alcohol correlation workshops which provide students with the necessary exposure to practice the administration of the SFST protocols on intoxicated subjects, and to observe Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus (HGN),” the release also states.

This is the first time such training has taken place in Cobourg.

