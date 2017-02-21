Brenda Whitehead, director of community relations for the Cobourg Retirement Residence, sends a big thank-you to the Cobourg Cougars junior A hockey club.

They played host to Captain Josh Maguire and eight of his teammates Feb. 15, when the players stopped by to share a hot lunch with residents and staff.

Everyone enjoyed the great banter with Stefano Durante, Jake Bricknell, Theo Lewis, Brennan Roy, Jesse Baird, Sam Dunn, Nick Minerva and Matthew Busby, who tagged along with the captain.

“We love when visitors come to see us, and this was a great day for our residents,” Brenda said.

“Being able to talk about Canada’s favourite pastime with young gentleman who embrace the game in everything they do was a highlight for everyone, especially those that have been long-time fans of the team.”

Looking forward to hosting the RBC Cup national junior A championship in May, the Cougars wanted to show they are hometown-proud and care about what’s going on in Cobourg. They especially delighted an avid fan named Ann.

“It was so exciting to have this group of young men that are so polite and welcoming come and see us,” she said. “They chatted with us and it was really nice to meet them and share a meal.

“I watch the games on Cogeco and now can say I have met the players. Thank you for thinking of us.”

The Cobourg Retirement Residence always welcomes visitors, and anyone interested can is invited to call 905-372-7732.

• • •

COBOURG — Local author Todd Denault, whose books recapture the most significant and exciting moments in hockey history, is the guest speaker at the Feb. 28 Cobourg and District Historical Society meeting.

Todd’s latest book, released just last fall, is Unbreakable: 50 Goals in 39 Games — Wayne Gretzky and the Story of Hockey’s Greatest Record.

His other books include A Season In Time: Super Mario, Killer, St. Patrick and The Great One and the Unforgettable 1992/93 Season and Jacques Plante: The Man Who Changed The Face Of Hockey.

His appearance on Feb. 28 will centre round his second book The Greatest Game: The Montreal Canadiens, the Red Army, and the Night that Saved Hockey (published in 2010), with special emphasis on Jimmy Roberts.

A Port Hope native who suited up for the Canadiens on that unforgettable night, Roberts passed away in 2015. Last October, friends and family attended a special celebration-of-life gathering at the Jack Burger Sports Complex, with memorabilia and stories in honour of his early years in Port Hope as well as his time as a player and coach in the NHL.

“I know from personally attending the celebration of life held for Mr. Roberts this past Oct. 15 in Port Hope that he still has a tremendous amount of friends and supporters inside Northumberland County,” Todd said.

His presentation will wind up with question-and-answer time. He will also have copies of each of his books there for purchase.

The meeting takes place at Victoria Hall (55 King St. W.). Doors open at 7 p.m. for refreshments, and the program begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free for members and students, and $5 for guests.

• • •

COBOURG/HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — March-break registration starts March 1 for a variety of programming to keep the kids occupied.

All three branches (Cobourg, Bewdley and Gore’s Landing) invite youth of all ages to take the Emoji challenge March 10 to 19 and find all 12 of the hidden faces.

• March 13 — The Great Canadian Snack-off at 1 p.m. challenges young people to create the next great Canadian snack.

• March 14 — A lunchtime puppet theatre offers a show and a pizza lunch for the whole family. This activity will also be offered at the Bewdley branch March 17 at 11 a.m.

• March 15 — Wild About Dinosaurs at 10:30 a.m. offers dino enthusiasts aged four and up some stories, crafts and an archaeological dig.

• March 16 — Amazing Race Library Edition begins at 11 a.m. for ages 11 to 18, a series of challenges, detours and roadblocks to be tackled to declare a winner.

• March 17 — Stunt ventriloquist Tim Holland performs a 3 p.m. show for the whole family.

Registration is required for most activities, so visit www.cobourg.ca to reserve your spot.

As well, all through March, youth of all ages are invited to submit their Post-it note-sized artwork for the Post-it Note Art Show that will take place at all three branches.

• • •

COBOURG — A smart cat learns quickly, and Louis – the beloved in-house mascot at the Northumberland Humane Society Thrift Store — has learned that more sales equals more traffic equals more attention for him.

The canny little tuxedo cat is pinning high hopes on the 50% sale that began yesterday. For one week, starting Feb. 22, the half-off offer applies on housewares, linens, crafters’ goods, books, games, footwear, wearing apparel and more.

And before the sale has run its course, Louis hopes for a good turn-out for the Feb. 27 Cupcake Day. This is an important Humane Society fundraiser that will be taking place in several locations.

The shop is located at 46 Covert St. In Cobourg, and Louis (and the volunteers, of course) will welcome you.

• • •

PORT HOPE — Rob Wooley is very pleased with the Battle of the Bands he organized over January and February at the Ganaraska Hotel in Port Hope.

With bands signing up from as far away as Peterborough, Oshawa, Toronto and Belleville, Rob set up a schedule where two of them would perform each week, then all the winners would play it out to see who came out on top.

Peterborough and Cobourg rule, as far as the top three go:

• First place goes to the Peterborough punk-metal band The Canadians.

• Second place goes to Cobourg’s classic-rock band Winging It.

• Third place goes to the blues-classic rock band Electric Catfish from Peterborough.

“Some exceptional talent,” he declared.

As lead singer of the well-established band Blueprint, Rob remembers how deserving young artists have to struggle in the beginning to get an audience and a following. This was his way of giving back.

He extends thanks on behalf of the Ganaraska and its owners and staff to all who made it such a great event, and he hopes to do it again some time.

• • •

Around Town appears weekly, and welcomes your news. If you have information of interest, contact Cecilia Nasmith at 905-372-0131 ext. 314 or at cnasmith@postmedia.com or twitter.com/NT_cnasmith.