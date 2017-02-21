NORTHUMBERLAND -

Madeline Currelly of the Community Training and Development Centre says she has spoken with a member of the World Health Organization (WHO) about designating Northumberland County an “age-friendly community.”

The WHO is investigating this and it would have positive impacts, Currelly told Northumberland County councillors at their most recent meeting as she and Meaghan Macdonald, executive director of Northumberland Habitat for Humanity, provided a final report on the local age-friendly communities study in which the two organizations, and County, partnered.

Among their recommendations was that county staff continue to “be available and involved” in Ontario’s age-friendly planning outreach initiative.

It also asks for help in developing a communications strategy that would involve other bodies, like hospitals, in the initiative.

The county could also help by considering a “requirement for builders to mark-in foundations for common renovations” to assist people when aging and to also explore alternative housing models for seniors.

A significant part of the recommendations centre on bringing together seniors and youth to use the older peoples’ individual experiences and skills in developing career paths youth could become involved in right here in this community. Funding submissions have been made to advance this part of the action plan, councillors were told.

Housing is a key part of an age-friendly community and to that end, Habitat or Humanity has been looking at changing the definition of family and the “style of builds (housing) to fit (the) demographic needs,” the report states.

Northumberland County has one of the highest percentages of seniors in Ontario within its borders.

