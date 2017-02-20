Paramedics recognized for exemplary service

NORTHUMBERLAND -

One of the highest awards paramedics can receive was presented to Northumberland Paramedics Chief William Detlor and paramedic Sean Johnston during Northumberland County council's most recent regular meeting.

After receiving words of praise about his own achievement, issued by Warden Mark Walas, Detlor did the same for paramedic Johnston for receiving the Governor General 30-year Exemplary Bar. Both were recognized in front of a full county council chambers.

“This medal recognizes professionals in the provision of pre-hospital emergency medical services to the public, who have performed their duties in an exemplary manner, characterized by good conduct, industry and efficiency,” states a county media release. “Recipients must have over 20 years of exemplary service, including at least 10 years in the performance of duties involving potential risk.”

