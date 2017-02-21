ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Maybe the 10th time is the charm for Kerry Galusha.

In nine previous times skipping the Northwest Territories at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts, Galusha’s best round-robin record was 4-7 (three times). She never has qualified for the playoffs.

But that could change this year.

With a 12-9 comeback victory over winless British Columbia on Monday afternoon at the women’s curling nationals, Galusha improved her record to 3-1.

“I feel like I’m playing really well right now,” she said. “3-1? Amazing. That was a must-win for us.

“It was a one-game day today, and we’re so happy we have the night off.”

She and her team of third Megan Koehler, second Danielle Derry and lead Sharon Cormier trailed B.C. 6-2 after giving up a steal of four in the fourth end, when Galusha misthrew a difficult, unwise attempted raise.

“Honestly, I feel like I curled lights-out until that shot,” Galusha said. “That was just one bad shot, it was a bit of bad luck. I told (coach) John (Epping) he should have called a timeout. The girls were angry at me because they really didn’t like that shot but I played it anyways. And it messed us all up.

“But you know what? We fought back. We battled hard and we were still in control.”

Indeed, Galusha answered immediately in the fifth, scoring three on a precarious crowd-side draw into the eight-foot on Sheet A, to cut B.C.’s lead to 6-5 at the break. An end later, Galusha stole three more to go up 8-6 and seize control. With the hammer in the 10th, she scored three to break a 9-9 tie.

The 39-year-old has more experience on the Meridian Centre ice sheets than any skip here. That’s because she had to win three of four pre-qualifying games from Thursday to Saturday afternoon just to squeeze past New Brunswick, Nunavat and Yukon and get into the 12-team main draw. The one pre-qualifying loss was inconsequential as she’d already qualified for the play-in final. So of seven meaningful games here, she has won six. It’s taking a toll, but not physically.

“I guess now people are saying, ‘Well, you had the pre-qualifiers — that’ll help,” Galusha said. “They did help, but mentally it was exhausting to go through that. It was up and down … Our bodies are holding up okay. It’s just our heads.”

Galusha is a member of the famous Koe (pronounced KOO-ee) curling family. Her older brother Kevin Koe is the reigning Canadian and world men’s champion, out of Calgary’s Glencoe Curling Club. And her twin brother Jamie Koe will compete in next month’s Brier as an 11-time Northwest Territories (or combined Northwest/Yukon Territories) champion.

“I told (Jamie) after we managed to squeak through Nova Scotia (on Sunday), I was like, ‘I am mentally done,’” Galusha said. “And he said, ‘I remember that from last year,’ because he had to do the same thing.

“So John’s a little worried we’re going to peter out come Wednesday, (but) today I already felt 100 times better than I felt yesterday.”

Galusha skipped for the first time at the Scotties in 2001. She shot third stones the next three times, 2005-06-07, but since has reassumed all skipping duties. Her overall Scotties record, including two appearances as a Northwest Territories alternate, is 29-81.

At 3-1 so far this year, all Galusha probably has to do to qualify for the page playoffs — scheduled to begin Friday — is finish 7-4. That would require going 4-3 the rest of the round-robin way. But Tuesday’s schedule is brutal. The Northwest Territories rink faces Team Canada in the morning, then undefeated Ontario in the afternoon.

That Galusha had to be informed of that schedule by a reporter afterward is an indication she and her team are heeding coach Epping’s advice, and taking everything here a moment at a time. What’s more, they’re staying away from the usual Scotties social scene, and are barely even checking their cell phones.

“This is the first year I’m just going out and curling,” Galusha said. “In previous years I’d be looking (ahead). Honestly, I would be totally obsessing with stuff, looking at the schedule and going, ‘Oh, that’s a must win.’ Now I’m just focused on playing.”

Galusha and her rink have denied themselves their usual social activities too.

“We’re a team from the North. We’d usually go out shopping on our free time, or just sight-seeing or doing something. (Now) we’re doing things we’ve usually never done before.”

Such as?

“No TV, no phones, just go to bed. Shut our brains off.”

So far, it’s working.

