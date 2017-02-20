The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit board has supported increasing the 2017 budget to $16.2-million which is 2% over last year.

That same percentage increase will be passed onto the member municipalities which include Northumberland, Haliburton and City of Kawartha Lakes – and their taxpayers. Roughly $4-million will be paid by the three municipal health unit partners.

The lion's share of funding is from the Ontario government, which mandates the health programs that must be provided by the local health unit.

The Ministry of Health has not increased base funding since 2014, board members were told by its director of corporate services Mary Catherine Masciangelo.

The new board member for the City of Kawartha Lakes, Brian Junkin, said he believed his council had not budgeted the amount that is being asked of it this year ($1.787-million).

Junkin was told that municipalities must pay what is requested of them, per legislation.

Northumberland County's share is $2.013-million and Haliburton County's is about $405,000. The allocations are done on a population basis.

Mark Lovshin told Junkin that the board has done its “due diligence” in reducing costs over the past few years while still meeting provincially-mandated programs and that is the reason for the 2% increase municipalities are being asked to pay this year.

Among increases in this year's budget are unionized salaries which have gone up 1.5% in 2017 within the framework of a four-year agreement.

A Voluntary Separation Program has been seeded with $100,000 to encourage retirements.

One public health inspector position has been eliminated.

The executive committee has reduced its size by two directors.

Space occupied by the health unit in its three jurisdictions has been reduced by 4%.

And because the health unit no longer has its own director of oral health, and must consult that expertise, there is both a new cost of $24,000 and lost consulting fees from the Peterborough Public Health of $30,000, board members heard.

At the same time, there were decisions made to invest more money in infection control, harm reduction (substance abuse), a website upgrade and predictive beach modelling for which the health unit is requesting one-time funding from the Ministry.

While the health unit board is not expecting it, it has asked the Ministry of Health to increase its base funding by 2% for 2017.

