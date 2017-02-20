Let the Games begin

COBOURG -

With participants in the 2017 Ontario 55+ Winter Games set to arrive in Cobourg on Tuesday from across the province, the town’s sports and events co-ordinator Ashley Haynes is looking at the event with a new perspective.

Haynes’s previous job was as games consultant with Sports Alliance Ontario. In that position, she worked specifically with the provincial summer and winter games (the summer games always held in an even-numbered year and the winter events in odd-numbered years).

Now, as a town employee helping staff and volunteers prepare to host the event this week, she is sort of looking at things through the other end of the telescope.

“It’s definitely different, being on the other side of it. There’s so much work!” she said last week, surrounded by banners, signage and hundreds of goodie bags in the process of being stuffed.

“I have a new appreciation for the work my previous volunteers did but, at the same time, it’s really rewarding.”

The games is a program of the Ontario Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport, supported by the Ontario Senior Games Association, to encourage life-long physical activity among those aged 55-plus.

Tuesday will be a time of arrival and settling in, with a 6 p.m. VIP reception at the Cobourg Community Centre, followed by a public opening ceremony which will include members of council — who put off until next week the council meeting previously scheduled for Tuesday evening.

Members of the public are invited to attend and be part of the festivities, which include live performances and greetings from provincial dignitaries.

The competition begins the next day, when the Cobourg Community Centre becomes a venue for hockey events (open teams 55+ and 65+), and volleyball (women’s) as well as duplicate bridge (open pairs and teams of four).

Wednesday hockey games are all day – first game begins at 8 a.m., last game begins at 5:15 p.m; Thursday games begin at 8 p.m. and run throughout the day – men’s 65+ gold medal game at 4 p.m. and men’s 55+ gold medal game at 5:15 p.m., both in the Bowl arena.

Duplicate bridge runs 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m. both days.

The women 55+ volleyball games run all day both days (first games at 8:30 a.m.,last games at 3:10 p.m. Medal games are Thursday afternoon)

Other venues throughout the region will also host events:

• Cobourg Collegiate Institute — Badminton (doubles, men’s, women’s and mixed). Wednesday games begin at 8:30 a.m. and continue throughout the day with last games beginning at 4 p.m; Thursday games at 8:30 a.m., concluding with gold medal games at 3:10 p.m. • Cobourg Lions’ Community Centre – Table tennis (men’s, women’s and mixed doubles). Wednesday games begin at 9 a.m. and run all day with last games beginning at 3 p.m; Thursday games begin at 9 a.m. and conclude with final medal games beginning at 3:30 p.m.

• St. Mary Catholic Secondary School in Cobourg – Volleyball (men’s, women’s). Men’s 55+ and women’s 65+ games begin at 9 a.m. both, continue throughout the day with final games (including gold medal games Thursday) begin at 2:40 p.m.

• West Northumberland Curling Club (Jack Heenan Arena) in Cobourg — Curling (mixed teams). Games Wednesday at 8 a.m., 9:45 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:15 p.m. and 4 p.m; Thursday at 8 a.m., 10:15 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. (including gold medal game).

• Cobourg Memorial Arena – Hockey (open teams, 55+ and 65+) and Prediction Skating (men’s and women’s singles) Wednesday hockey games are at 8:30, 9:45 a.m., 12:15 p.m. and 1:30 p.m; Thursday games are at 8, 9:15 and 11:45 a.m., and 1 and 3 p.m. Women’s 55+ gold medal game at 4:45 p.m.

Prediction skating is Wednesday from 11 to 12 p.m and Thursday from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

• Ganaraska Forest Centre in Port Hope – Nordic skiing (timed trials and prediction, men’s and women’s). The event takes place Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. (estimated); 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. (estimated), with awards presentation at 12 p.m.

• Brighton and District Curling Club – Curling (mixed teams). Games on Wednesday at 8 a.m., 9:45 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:15 p.m. and 4 p.m; Thursday at 8 a.m., 9:45 p.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:15 p.m.

• Brimacombe Resort (Orono) – Alpine skiing (slalom and giant slalom). Begins at 10 a.m. both days. The awards ceremony will be held at approximately 12 p.m. Thursday.

• Lakeview Bowl in Peterborough – Ten-pin bowling (open teams and singles). Games at 10 a.m. And 1 p.m. both days, with awards ceremony set for 3 p.m. Thursday.

Full schedules are available at www.2017cobourg55wintergames.com.

The awards to participants will be aluminum apple-themed sculptures created by Colborne’s Hoselton Studio Limited.

The call went out last June to local artists, artisans and craftspersons to design and produce about 650 awards, with the hope that the final product might serve as both a keepsake of the participant’s visit and a reflection of Cobourg and the surrounding area.

Responses came in from across the county, and Hoselton was selected.

Jan Hoselton recalled that their production manager Jay Hennessy wanted something distinctive and memorable, not just another traditional medal on a neck loop. Together, they came up with the apple design that symbolizes Cobourg’s reputation as a Feel Good Town, and acknowledges the health-and-wellness aspects of the area’s agritourism sector. The concept is also compatible with the Ontario 55+ Winter Games promotion of long-term health and well-being.

The stem of the apple on each award is created in recycled aluminum and then colour-cured to signify gold, silver and bronze.

The design won kudos from the Honourable Eleanor McMahon, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport.

“The imaginative apple motif of these beautiful awards brings to life the spirit of the Ontario 55+ Winter Games and its participants – healthy, active living for Ontarians of all ages,” McMahon said in the town’s press release.

Another thing organizers are looking forward to is the Middle Night Mingle that will take place Wednesday evening.

Haynes said volunteers came up with this idea while looking at different things they might arrange for the players, and they loved the concept of a street festival.

Council agreed last week to close King Street between Division and George to allow everyone — participants and local residents — to walk about freely to enjoy shopping, great food and entertainment.

Organizing committee co-chair Paul Allen stressed that this event is for everyone, adding his hope that plenty of local residents will come down and take this opportunity to meet and welcome some of the games participants.

“Middle Night Mingle provides the opportunity for the organizing committee, volunteers and Cobourg residents to celebrate the phenomenal participants of the games and show them what a great community we have in Cobourg,” he said.

“Our community partners have come together to help us combine the 2017 Ontario 55+ Winter Games — which celebrates recreation and long-term health — with food and live entertainment, creating an event that showcases all of Cobourg’s great cultural attributes,” co-chair Eugene Todd added.

Activities will run from 6:30 to 10 p.m., and include:

• Two free licensed concerts at the Victoria Hall Concert Hall (55 King St. W.) — Celtic-jazz sounds by Saskia Tompkins and Steafan Hannigan at 7 p.m., and folk-jazz music by Marie-Lynn Hammond and Tom Leighton at 8:15 p.m. Also in Victoria Hall, visit the Art Gallery of Northumberland on the third floor, and tour the James Cockburn Room and Old Bailey Courtroom on the ground floor.

• Two other free events at the Market Building (201 Second St.) — speakers Mike and Irene Frost at 7:30 p.m., and fiddlers Laura Heighway and Linda Dempster at 8:30 p.m.

• Skating at the outdoor Rotary Harbourfront Park rink.

• Horse-drawn wagon rides, picking up and letting off on Third Street beside Victoria Hall.

• Film showings from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at The Loft (upstairs ta 201 Division St.).

• Live entertainment at the Craft Food House (201 Division St.), El Camino (74 King St. W.), the Oasis (31 King St. E.), Kelly’s (205 Third St.), Pat and Rob’s (32 King St. W.).

• Games at Dan’s Books and Games (25 King St. E.).

As well, special offerings and shop openings will go on until 9 p.m. downtown. Christmas Magic lights will be turned back on to add to the festive spirit, and everyone can enjoy photo ops with the human-size ice-sculpture picture frame.

