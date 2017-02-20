It could come down to the final game of the Ontario Junior Hockey League regular season to determine a key placing in the standings.

The Cobourg Cougars won 4-2 in Markham on Friday night and hold just a one-point lead on third place in the North-East Conference after the Whitby Fury won 5-2 Sunday against Aurora and 5-1 Monday against Pickering.

Whitby (37-11-1-4) will play its final game Friday night in Wellington against the Dukes while the Cougars (38-11-0-4) will host the Trenton Golden Hawks in the final game on the league schedule Saturday, 8 p.m., at the Cobourg Community Centre.

Both the second and third place East Division clubs, Cobourg and Whitby, have better records than the Markham Royals (30-18-1-3), but the Royals gain the No. 2 playoff seed in the conference for being the North Division leader.

Placing third in the conference would mean the Cougars or Fury would not meet conference-leading Trenton (41-8-2-1) until the third round (conference finals) of the playoffs, should the teams advance that far. The team that finishes fourth could potentially meet the top seed in the second round.

Playoffs begin March 1.