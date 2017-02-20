The host Cobourg Collegiate Institute Wolves swept their way to the Kawartha Secondary School Athletic Association junior girls volleyball championship on Thursday.

CCI was undefeated in five games (10 straight sets), clinching the Kawartha title with a win over Peterborough's St. Peter Saints 2-0 (25-14, 25-20). The Wolves had defeated Lindsay Collegiate (25-10, 25-9) in the semifinals.

In pool play, the Wolves earned victories over Cobourg's St. Mary Thunder (25-11, 25-4), Haliburton Highlands (25-10, 25-17) and Fenelon Falls (25-10, 25-18).

CCI team members are Lauryn Bishop, Annie Cole, Tara Everding, Kylie Ferguson, Sydney Ferguson, Chloe Leguard, Kyrah Pewtner, Faith Powell, Halima Shirzad, Samantha Wright and Emma Zoldy.

With the win, the Wolves would have also hosted this Thursday's Central Ontario Secondary School Athletics junior girls AAA volleyball championship in Cobourg, but the school's gymnasium's are in use for the Ontario 55+ Winter Games.

Instead, the tournament has been moved to St. Peter Catholic Secondary School in Peterborough. The Wolves and Saints will be joined by East Northumberland Secondary School and Trenton High School, the top two teams from the Bay of Quinte region.