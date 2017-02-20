Baker Cleaners celebrates 30 years in Cobourg

COBOURG -

Baker Cleaners opened for business in Cobourg on Feb. 18, 1987.

Thirty years later, Rod Baker is still the exuberant face of the business, one of few dry cleaners who still makes pick-ups and deliveries — but then, he really does enjoy being out and about.

In all those years, they’ve only operated out of two locations, Baker said Friday.

Their first location was at 990 Division St. when the current Foodland was smaller, just part of the plaza that was also occupied by Amanda’s Restaurant and Baker Cleaners.

When Foodland expanded to occupy the whole space (maybe eight to 10 years ago, Baker guesses), they became the first tenants in the building at their current location at 12 Elgin St. E. The larger premises were fortunate, he said, because the business continues to grow.

Told to expect the arrival of a cake Friday morning, Baker watched as his capable staff handled literally dozens of items from two local businessmen, both incoming and pick-ups. A giant area rug stood in a corner rolled up and ready to go, and Baker said they had just had someone bring in six blankets.

The cleaners was Baker’s second business in Cobourg. For about five years, he ran Baker Tires downtown, out of a small shed in the parking lot of what was then the Loblaw’s store (later Quigley’s Hardware).

He has thrived as a dry cleaner, and is still happy to provide those pick-ups and deliveries — though nowadays, he said, this part of his trade is mostly confined to people who are shut-ins or who otherwise cannot get out.

Baker was also the one who enlisted his friends Kim Harvey (of the Cobourg McDonald’s) and Dave Alexander (of the Cobourg Salvation Army Community and Family Services) to organize the Coats For Kids program. Seeing children shivering outdoors on a wintry day upset him, and he resolved to do something about it.

An annual campaign was launched to collect good used coats. McDonald’s gift certificates would be given as rewards, Baker would clean the coats free of charge, and the Salvation Army would distribute them where they were needed.

They’ve had 22 good Coats For Kids seasons now, Baker said. And he estimates he has cleaned anywhere from 1,800 to 2,000 coats.

For this work, he has been recognized with such honours as a Rotary International Award and a YMCA Northumberland Peace Medal. But the cake he got Friday was pretty wonderful too — he loved the creation of the Dutch Oven, which featured a photo of himself and that familiar van he uses for pick-ups.

A folding table set up for the cake held a framed tribute that pointed out his record of 30 years, which works out to 360 months, 10,950 days and 15,768,000-plus minutes.

The cake was cut after everyone had a chance to admire it, and he set aside the first half-dozen pieces to take along on his pick-up rounds as a surprise for his customers.

cnasmith@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/NT_cnasmith