What Northumberland County has achieved, and the renewed funding opportunities now again available to other Ontario communities, was front and centre when Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs Minister Jeff Leal talked about the updated Rural Economic Development (RED) program in Cobourg on Friday afternoon.

Both Leal and Northumberland-Quinte West MPP Lou Rinaldi talked about the investment Ontario is making in rural Ontario and Leal said a big driver is for young people, like his own son and daughter, to be able to live, learn and “seeking their destiny in their home communities.”

The RED program is geared to bolster economic growth in both rural and Indigenous communities to achieve that goal, he said, noting the renewed RED program is now accepting applications.

The minister's visit was an opportunity for Northumberland County to showcase a recent job seekers/employee-seeking business initiative funded by the previous RED program, plus the RED-funded research foundation that lead to the creation of the Agri-Food Venture Centre in Colborne where new food products and job opportunities are being created.

Northumberland County Warden Mark Walas spoke about the most recent initiative developed through RED in the county using innovative online programs so that residents can be directed to job opportunities closer to home and businesses seeking workers can find the right ones.

Community Employment Resource Partnership chair Jamie Simmons said research has found that while workers thought they had the soft skills such as being team players, getting along with co-workers and supervisors, and getting to work on time, employers found they didn't have them. Research has found that searching out the right skill set, including soft skills, in job candidates is difficult for businesses even though they are willing to train them for the job, he said.

To better link job seekers with job opportunities, there is now the technology available in the county, he continued.

In a Northumberland County handout, these were described as:

• Magnet “designed to capture local businesses and their requirements for current staffing” and where “data can be used to direct training of local residents, provide employment agencies with information for their clients, and, for economic development as a source of new industry engagement; ad

• SnagPad “designed to assist all local job seekers through the employment agencies and other related training agencies, by providing an online management tool to assist rural residents in learning techniques of job procurement and job retention, and to capture skill levels for economic development and on-going training needs.”

Northumberland County's director of Economic Development, Dan Borowec, told Leal at the end of the media session that the RED funding is very important and to expect an applications for other projects.

